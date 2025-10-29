MUNCH: Exhibition On Screen Comes to The Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Park Theatre has announced two exclusive screenings of MUNCH: Exhibition on Screen, a mesmerizing documentary that brings the haunting genius of Norwegian artist Edvard Munch to life on the big screen. As part of the acclaimed Exhibition on Screen series, this 90-minute film offers an unparalleled behind-the-scenes look at the "Munch 150" exhibition, celebrating the 150th anniversary of Munch's birth with the largest-ever gathering of his 220 paintings.

The screenings are on Wednesday, November 12, at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at The Park Theatre, 19 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH. It promises to be an afternoon or evening immersed in the raw emotions of masterpieces like The Scream, Madonna, and The Sick Child.

Hosted by renowned art critic Tim Marlow and enriched with insights from top curators and scholars, MUNCH traces the artist's evolution from 19th-century European influences to his pioneering role in Expressionism, exploring profound themes of anxiety, love, and mortality through personal stories and stunning close-up visuals. Produced in collaboration with the Munch Museum and National Gallery in Oslo, the film captures the electric cultural buzz around the 2013 exhibition—further amplified by the record-breaking $120 million auction of a Scream version.

Boasting an impressive IMDb rating of 8.2/10, critics rave about the film’s transformative power: "A captivating documentary that masterfully balances scholarly depth with visual splendor, making the once-in-a-lifetime gathering of works feel immediate and urgent." Another calls it "a fantastic overview of Munch's work," igniting a desire to witness the originals while illuminating the emotional undercurrents that fueled his oeuvre. As one reviewer sums it up, it's "a precious documentary about one of the most important artists in the history of painting," essential for unraveling the mind behind The Scream.

Tickets for this special event are priced at just $18 and available now through their secure online box office or by calling (603) 532-8888. Enhance your experience by grabbing lunch beforehand—pre-order options available at parklunch.org. ParkLunch is prepared by renowned local chef Carolyn Edwards and her team at Sunflowers Catering.