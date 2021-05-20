LIVE UNDER THE ARCH to Welcome Bestselling Mystery Author Paul Doiron

On Thursday, July 1 at 6pm, Edgar Award nominee and bestselling mystery author Paul Doiron comes to The Music Hall as part of the Live Under the Arch outdoor series.

Doiron will discuss his new series crime novel, DEAD BY DAWN, where Maine game warden Mike Bowditch finds himself in a life-or-death chase where he must dissect the hours leading up to the ambush and solve two riddles: which one of these people desperately want him dead, and what has he done to incur their wrath?

"I'm so excited to have our Maine neighbor and bestselling author Paul Doiron on our Music Hall stage," says Tina Sawtelle, Executive Director of The Music Hall and the evening's moderator, "I'm looking forward to talking with Doiron about the next Mike Bowditch adventure-this new thriller is a book you won't want to put down!"

The 6pm event includes a reserved table and signed books; an author discussion, moderated by Tina Sawtelle, Executive Director of The Music Hall; followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held in front of The Music Hall at 28 Chestnut St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Mike Bowditch is fighting for his life. After being ambushed on a dark winter road, his Jeep crashes into a frozen river. Trapped beneath the ice in the middle of nowhere, having lost his gun and any way to signal for help, Mike fights his way to the surface. But surviving the crash is only the first challenge. Whoever set the trap that ran him off the road is still out there, and they're coming for him.

Hours earlier, Mike was called to investigate the suspicious drowning of a wealthy professor. Despite the death being ruled an accident, his elegant, eccentric daughter-in-law insists the man was murdered. She suspects his companion that day, a reclusive survivalist and conspiracy theorist who accompanied the professor on his fateful duck-hunting trip-but what exactly was the nature of their relationship? And was her own sharp-tongued daughter, who inherited the dead man's fortune, as close to her grandfather as she claims? But when his Jeep flies into the river and unknown armed assailants on snowmobiles chase him through the wilderness, the investigation turns into a fight for survival.

Paul Doiron is the bestselling author of the Mike Bowditch series of crime novels, including The Poacher's Son, which won the Barry Award and the Strand Critics Award for Best First Novel, among others. Doiron was the Editor Emeritus of Down East: The Magazine of Maine, having served as Editor in Chief from 2005 to 2013, before stepping down to write full time. His novels have been translated into 11 languages and The Bangor Daily News named Paul one of its 12 Mainers to Watch in 2012. He is a Registered Maine Guide specializing in fly fishing and lives on a trout stream in coastal Maine with his wife, Kristen Lindquist.

Tina Sawtelle was appointed to be the Executive Director of The Music Hall in 2020 and prior to that served as the CFO for five years. Sawtelle spent the large part of her career working at her beloved alma mater, the University of New Hampshire ('96, '01G). In her current role, she has found an opportunity to tap into her passion for music and the arts while continuously refining her financial and leadership skills. Tina has lived in the NH Seacoast community since 1992.

The ticket package for Live Under the Arch: Paul Doiron with Dead by Dawn on Thursday, July 1, at 6pm is $60 for a small table (with 2 books), $120 for a medium table (with 4 books), $180 for a large table (with 6 books). In case of rain, this performance will be held in the Historic Theater with socially-distanced seating. In addition to a reserved table, the package includes copies of DEAD BY DAWN ($27.99, hardcover), author discussion, and Q+A. Packages can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or over the phone at 603.436.2400.