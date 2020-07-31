Jocelyn's A. B. C. One Woman Show Comes To The Majestic Studio Theatre
NH native Jocelyn Duford brings to The Majestic Theatre her acclaimed one-woman show "ABC: Alphabet Broadway Cabaret". Featuring a musical theater song for each letter of the alphabet; ABC is at times hilarious & poignant as Jocelyn changes wigs, costumes & characters while showcasing the talent and artistry she is known for.
Live performance will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 2:00pm at The Majestic Studio Theatre located at 880 Page Street Manchester.
Limited In-person tickets are $15.00 and can be purchased in advanced by calling 603-669-7460. Advance ordering is highly recommended. For those not comfortable attending in-person events at this time, Virtual tickets are available at $10 and may be purchased online at www.majestictheatre.net.
The Majestic recommends reviewing their Safety Guidelines and Policies available on www.majestictheatre.net in advance of ordering and attending.
This show is rated PG13.