Dani Shapiro To Appear In Conversation With Dr. Van Der Kolk, 1/27

On Monday, January 27, bestselling author Dani Shapiro comes to The Music Hall's Historic Theater. She will discuss her new memoir, INHERITANCE, an exploration of the ethical questions surrounding fertility treatments and DNA testing, and a profound inquiry of paternity, identity, and love.

The 7pm event includes an onstage interview with psychiatrist and author Dr. Bessel van der Kolk. It will be held at The Music Hall's Historic Theater at 28 Chestnut St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Dani Shapiro is the author of several memoirs and novels, including Hourglass, Still Writing, and Family History. Also an essayist and a journalist, Shapiro's short fiction, essays, and journalistic pieces have appeared in The New Yorker, Granta, Tin House, One Story, Elle, Vogue, O, The Oprah Magazine, The New York Times Book Review, the op-ed pages of the New York Times, and many other publications. She has taught in the writing programs at Columbia, NYU, the New School, and Wesleyan University, and is the cofounder of the Sirenland Writers Conference in Positano, Italy. Shapiro is the host of the hit podcast, Family Secrets. She lives with her family in Litchfield County, Connecticut.

Bessel van der Kolk, M.D. is an author, educator, and psychiatrist. He is the author of The Body Keeps the Score. He is the founder of the Trauma Center in Brookline, Massachusetts. He is also a professor of psychiatry at Boston University School of Medicine and director of the National Complex Trauma Treatment Network. When he is not teaching around the world, Dr. van der Kolk works and lives in Boston.

Tickets for Innovation + Leadership: Dani Shapiro with Inheritance, on Monday, January 27, at 7pm are $13.75. For each 1-2 tickets sold, the purchase of a book voucher (INHERITANCE, $16.95 paperback) is required. Vouchers can be redeemed on the event night for signed copies of INHERITANCE. Dr. Bessel van der Kolk's book, The Body Keeps the Score, will also be available for purchase at the event. Packages can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.





