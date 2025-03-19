Bobcat Comes To Jaffrey's Park Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A singular and unique talent is coming to The Park Theatre. His name is Bobcat, The One Man Band and he will be performing Friday, March 28 from 7pm to 10pm in The Park's King Cabaret room. Punk Rock meets The Beatles and Psychobilly meets Motown with a unique musician who has an infectious, fresh sound. Tickets are $20.

Bobcat, the awe-inspiring one-man band, is a captivating force in the realm of music and entertainment. Currently, on a thrilling two-year tour of the continental U.S., he's playing in every region. Adding an extra layer of excitement to his performances, with a repertoire that spends a unique blend of rock ‘n' roll comic, comedic, antics, and instrumental renditions of popular covers, Bobcat is the true embodiment of a multifaceted artist.

Experience an extraordinary blend of rockabilly, punk rock, garage rock, power, pop, psycho Billy, and Indie rock that defines Bobcat's musical style. A true original, his performances channel the spirit of The Meteors, Koffin, Kats, Reverend Horton Heat, and the Black Keys. If you crave an authentic rock ‘n' roll experience, Bobcat is the act that brings the real deal to audiences everywhere.

Bobcat, the One-Man Band hails from Long Island, NY, reimagining musical frontiers as punk rock intersects with the Beatles, and psychobilly intertwines with the magic of Motown.

