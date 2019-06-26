Bank Of New Hampshire Stage Holds Ribbon Cutting On June 24

Following a sneak peek performance on June 22, 2019 by Ed Balloon and Bosey Joe, the Capitol Center for the Arts (CCA) formally commemorated the opening of the new Bank of New Hampshire Stage with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 3PM. Guests and dignitaries included Concord Mayor James Bouley; representatives from the offices of Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, and Annie Kuster; and key project stakeholders.



The 16 S Main St. building was previously the home of the Concord Theatre from 1933 to 1994. Amenities at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage include a 30' x 15' performance stage, a state-of-the-art digital cinema system, a second-floor bar/lounge, a first-floor "Quick Service" concession area with a variety of food, and a ticket window accessible from the S Main St. sidewalk. A variety of food and drink will be served. The venue's capacity is 300 (seating), 450 (standing).



"We're now entering our preview phase of operations, where we present shows while continuing to finetune our systems, equipment, and services," says Nicolette Clarke, Executive Director for the CCA. "Our patrons can expect to see a diverse array of talented artists, right from the get-go. And because of the enhancements that we'll be adding right up until our Grand Opening celebration in October 2019, each visit to the Bank of New Hampshire Stage will be a truly unique experience."



Upcoming performances at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage include Rodrigo Amarante (June 28), Jordie Lane (June 29), Brooks Young Band (July 12), the Suitcase Junket (July 19), Oompa (July 20), and And the Kids (July 21). Ticket process for many shows start at $15 or under.



Tickets for these and other upcoming performances may be purchased at (603)225-1111 or banknhstage.com.



Photo Credit: Courtesy Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce





