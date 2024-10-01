Arthur Miller's THE CRUCIBLE is Coming to the Colonial Theatre in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Witchcraft comes to the Colonial Theatre this October with Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative's gripping production of Arthur Miller's classic play, The Crucible. Written as an allegory to the Red Scare/McCarthy Trials of the early 1950's, Miller takes us back to 1692 Salem, Massachusetts as witchcraft hysteria reaches the Puritan townspeople.

The Salem Witchcraft trials have long brought attention to Salem and fascinated the world, often through productions of Miller's play, a mix of historical fact and dramatized fiction. The play begins with the aftermath of the local Reverend discovering his daughter and niece dancing in the woods - a shocking scandal for the era! Suddenly powerless girls facing beatings for their sacrilegious act become powerful finger pointers when the adults in the community decide blaming witches for the ills in their community is the best remedy. Just about all the deadly sins are on full display as characters work to keep themselves out of the hangman's noose while taking out their enemies.

The cast is a mix of Powerhouse regulars and newcomers and is led by Kenny Aber as John Proctor, Laura Iwaskiewicz as Elizabeth Proctor, and Amanda Wagner as Abigail Williams. The cast of 21 is led by director Bryan Halperin, assisted by Debbi Finkelstein and stage managed by Merrie Compagna.

According to Assistant Director Finkelstein, "The Salem Witch Trials have lived on in the imaginations of Americans since the 18th century. Miller's take on the event helps to bring the paranoia and hysteria to life for modern audiences, adding in a sexy twist, while also holding up a mirror to ourselves, showing that some things never change - from 1692 to the 1950s to today."

The Crucible will be performed October 11-13 with the Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinee at 2 pm. The show is part of the Colonial Series sponsored by Grappone Mazda and Bank of New Hampshire. Powerhouse season sponsors are Lavalley Middleton Building Supply, Meredith Village Savings Bank, and the Platinum Group. Tickets can be purchased at the Colonial box office or via https://www.powerhousenh.org/thecrucible. Beware of third party sites that mark up the ticket prices - the tickets range from $18-$24.

If you have any questions email info@powerhousenh.org to find out more.

