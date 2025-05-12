Acclaimed Elton John Tribute Returns To The Park Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Park Theatre will welcome back Bill Connors and his electrifying Elton John tribute show on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 7:30 PM. Connors, a professional vocalist and pianist, has captivated audiences for over 18 years with more than 3,000 performances as Sir Elton John, earning him the title “American Elton.”

Known for his uncanny resemblance to the iconic artist, Connors meticulously recreates every mannerism, voice inflection, and nuance, delivering an immersive experience complete with dazzling costumes and vibrant showmanship.

From hits like “Your Song” and “Tiny Dancer” to “Rocket Man” and “Bennie and the Jets,” the 1-hour, 45-minute performance takes audiences on a nostalgic journey through Elton John's illustrious career. Having performed globally from Hawaii to England and featured on America's Got Talent, as well as in Las Vegas' The Greatest Piano Men and Legends in Concert, Connors brings unparalleled authenticity and energy to the stage at 19 Main Street, Jaffrey.

Tickets are $30, with reserved seating available at theparktheatre.org or by calling (603) 532-8888. Tickets are also availabe at the door one-hour before the performance. The concert takes place in the acoustically acclaimed 331-seat Eppes Auditorium at the Park Theatre performing arts center.

“Bill Connors is simply amazing with his tribute to Elton. This is a show not to be missed,” raved a Tripadvisor reviewer, echoing the widespread praise Connors has received. BroadwayWorld described the show as “more than a tribute—it's an immersive experience that takes you on a journey through the music of one of the greatest artists of all time.” With a reputation for engaging audiences and delivering a thrilling performance, Connors' return to Jaffrey promises an unforgettable evening for Elton John enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

Before the Elton John tribute, regional favorite, Diane Ammons, performs at the keyboard in the theatre's Lounge Room. Diane begins at 6pm. There is no admission charge. The bar will be open (ID required).

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

