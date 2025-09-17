ANDREA BOCELLI: BECAUSE I BELIEVE Will Screen at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire will present special screenings of the internationally celebrated documentary Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe on October 4 and 5, 2025. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Cosima Spender, the intimate portrait of one of the world’s most beloved tenors will make its regional debut in this limited engagement.

The film offers unprecedented access to Bocelli’s world, blending behind-the-scenes footage from his preparations for a monumental performance at Rome’s ancient Baths of Caracalla with heartfelt interviews, archival performances, and moments with family and friends. Despite losing his sight at age 12, Bocelli’s journey from piano bars to international stages includes collaborations with icons such as Luciano Pavarotti, Céline Dion, Jennifer Lopez, and Dua Lipa.

Spender follows Bocelli beyond the footlights to reveal both an uncompromising artist and a devoted family man. With his decades-long dedication to opera—what he calls “music’s heaven”—Bocelli has become a voice that transcends generations. The film, praised for its emotional depth and visual beauty, has earned strong critical acclaim, including a 7.2/10 rating on IMDb.

Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre, shared, “Hosting Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe is a perfect fit for The Park Theatre’s mission to bring world-class cultural experiences to our community. Bocelli’s story of resilience and artistry is sure to resonate with audiences, and we’re excited to offer these special screenings as an early holiday gift to music lovers everywhere.”

Ticket Information

Screenings will be held on Saturday, October 4 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 5 at 2:00 p.m. in The Park Theatre’s award-winning 330-seat Eppes Auditorium, featuring a giant screen and 17-speaker 7.1 ultra surround sound.

Tickets are $15 and are available now at theparktheatre.org or by calling (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The facility is fully accessible and includes a bar lounge and concession stand.