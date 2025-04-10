AMERICAN ELTON Elton John Tribute Show Comes to The Park This May

the Park Theatre on Saturday, May 17, at 7:30pm.
Bill Connors' American Elton is more than a tribute show - it's an immersive experience that takes you on a journey through the music of one of the greatest artists of all time. American Elton comes to the Park Theatre on Saturday, May 17, at 7:30pm.
With talented performers and Production Team working tirelessly to create an unforgettable show that pays tribute to Elton John's music and legacy, American Elton will take you back to a nostalgic time when rock was young, and Captain Fantastic was constantly in the Billboard #1 Position.
This thrilling show encompasses the following:
Bill Connors embodies Elton John's distinctive voice with meticulous attention to detail, from its powerful falsettos to its textured lows. This vocal resemblance, combined with colorful and larger-than-life costumes and an engaging audience rapport, is not just imitation; it's an homage to Sir Elton's unparalleled range and emotive power. Fans at an American Eltonshow will forget they are not seeing the man himself.
Tickets for Bill Connors' American Elton are $30. All seats are reserved. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can buy at the door as well. The theatre doors will open at 6:30pm.
The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.
Videos