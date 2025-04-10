AMERICAN ELTON Elton John Tribute Show Comes to The Park This May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bill Connors' American Elton is more than a tribute show - it's an immersive experience that takes you on a journey through the music of one of the greatest artists of all time. American Elton comes to the Park Theatre on Saturday, May 17, at 7:30pm.

With talented performers and Production Team working tirelessly to create an unforgettable show that pays tribute to Elton John's music and legacy, American Elton will take you back to a nostalgic time when rock was young, and Captain Fantastic was constantly in the Billboard #1 Position.

This thrilling show encompasses the following:

The early years of the Bernie Taupin's songwriting partnership with hits such as "Your Song," "Tiny Dancer,” and "Daniel."

The unstoppable hits that dominated the charts ... Bennie and the Jets,” “Crocodile Rock”

Elton's 80's comeback with hits such as "I'm Still Standing," "I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues."

Unforgettable duets with Kiki Dee, George Michael, John Lennon

Disney hits

The timeless remake of "Candle in The Wind" to honor Princess Diana

As well as today's recent chart-topping dance remixes and everything in between.

Bill Connors embodies Elton John's distinctive voice with meticulous attention to detail, from its powerful falsettos to its textured lows. This vocal resemblance, combined with colorful and larger-than-life costumes and an engaging audience rapport, is not just imitation; it's an homage to Sir Elton's unparalleled range and emotive power. Fans at an American Eltonshow will forget they are not seeing the man himself.

Tickets for Bill Connors' American Elton are $30. All seats are reserved. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can buy at the door as well. The theatre doors will open at 6:30pm.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

