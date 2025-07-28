Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tosca comes to the Dutch National Opera in September. Performances will run 3 – 25 September 2025.

Love, power and betrayal take centre stage in Tosca, a psychological thriller by Giacomo Puccini. Barrie Kosky’s razor-sharp production, which received high praise in 2022, returns to Dutch National Opera. When singer Floria Tosca’s lover is imprisoned by the sadistic chief of police Scarpia, she becomes entangled in a dangerous game of power. With its stark contrasts and sharp character portrayals, Tosca is one of Puccini’s most suspenseful operas. Internationally acclaimed conductor Nathalie Stutzmann makes her debut at Dutch National Opera, leading the Netherlands Philharmonic. The title role will be performed alternately by Elena Stikhina and Natalya Romaniw, alongside tenor Joshua Guerrero and baritone Gevorg Hakobyan.

Kosky’s incisive direction highlights the psychological depth and dark nature of the work. The striking set is designed by Rufus Didwiszus, with costumes by Klaus Bruns and lighting design by Franck Evin.

The title role will be sung alternately by Elena Stikhina, who previously impressed at Dutch National Opera in Madama Butterfly and Suor Angelica, and Natalya Romaniw, who makes her house debut. Tenor Joshua Guerrero returns as the passionate Cavaradossi, while baritone Gevorg Hakobyan once again embodies the terrifying Scarpia. The cast also features bass Sam Carl, baritone Tomeu Bibiloni and tenor Lucas van Lierop. Both the Chorus of Dutch National Opera and the Nieuw Amsterdams Children’s Chorus will lend their voices to Puccini’s gripping music.