HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Comes to Amsterdam in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Heathers is headed to the Netherlands next month! Presented by Happily Ever After Productions, the show will begin performances on June 26.

Heathers The Musical is the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers. But before she can get comfortable atop the high school food chain, Veronica falls in love with the dangerously sexy new kid J.D.

When Heather Chandler, the Almighty, kicks her out of the group, Veronica decides to bite the bullet and kiss Heather’s aerobicized ass…but J.D. has another plan for that bullet. Please note that we have the rights to the West End Edition of Heathers.

HEA’s production will take place June 26-29th, July 3-6th, July 10th-13th, September 19-21st and September 25-28th 2025 at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis.

Comments