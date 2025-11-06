Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Chorus of Dutch National Opera will perform Minimal Christmas this holiday season. The performances will run 12 – 21 December 2025 at various locations in the Netherlands.

Usually, the Chorus of Dutch National Opera shines as part of a grand production, but this time it takes centre stage itself. In this concert, sixteen chorus members perform in a unique programme that brings together the minimal music of Philip Glass and a variety of Christmas repertoire. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to experience the voices of this world-renowned ensemble up close – a heartwarming outing during the December season.

The programme features Another Look at Harmony – Part IV, in which composer Philip Glass explores the interplay between harmony and rhythm. The work feels like a kind of prelude to Glass’s magnum opus Satyagraha, the opera he composed in 1978 on commission from Dutch National Opera. In addition, the chorus presents a colourful selection of Christmas music, ranging from Sweelinck to Rossini.

In this unique concert series, the chorus explores new musical forms and brings the power of opera and choral singing to venues throughout the country.

