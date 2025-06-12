HEATHERS Comes to the Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Happily Ever After Productions has announced its upcoming production of "Heathers The Musical," set to take the stage at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis from June 27 to July 13, 2025.

Based on the cult-classic 1989 film, "Heathers The Musical" is a darkly comedic story that follows Veronica Sawyer, a smart and beautiful teenage misfit who navigates the treacherous social hierarchy of Westerberg High School. After gaining entry into the school's most exclusive clique, the Heathers, Veronica's life takes a tumultuous turn when she falls for the enigmatic new student, J.D. As events spiral out of control, Veronica must confront the complexities of high school politics, love, and revenge.

Performances are scheduled for June 27-29, July 3-6, and July 9-13, 2025, with evening shows at 19:00 and select matinees at 14:00. The production features a double cast, ensuring a fresh and dynamic portrayal of characters throughout the run. For detailed performance dates and cast information, please visit HEA's official website.

Tickets are now available for purchase online. Given the high demand and limited seating, early booking is highly recommended. To secure your seats, please visit HEA's ticketing page or Ticketswap's page under Heather's The Musical.

Please note that "Heathers The Musical" is recommended for audiences aged 14 and older due to mature themes. Parents and guardians are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the show's content to determine its suitability for younger viewers.

