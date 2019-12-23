BWW Regional Awards
Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards

There's just one final week to submit votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Netherlands:

Best Breakthrough Performance
Julia Berendse - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 31%
 Martijn Vogel - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 27%
 Anne de Blok - SCHULD - National tour 25%

Best Choreography
Stanley Burleson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 57%
 Chiara Re - SCHULD - National tour 30%
 Daan Wijnands - 'T SCHAEP MET DE 5 POOTEN - DeLaMar Theater 13%

Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Tony Neef - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 28%
 John Kraaijkamp - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 21%
 Ad Knippels - FUN HOME - International Theatre Amsterdam 14%

Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Pia Douwes - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 32%
 Willemijn Verkaik - VROUWEN OP DE RAND VAN EEN ZENUWINZINKING - CC Amstel 18%
 Wieneke Remmers - SCHULD - National tour 14%

Best Lighting Design
Uri Rapaport - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 43%
 Wannes van der Veer - KIKKER EN HET AVONTUUR - National tour 29%
 Benno Barends - FUN HOME - International Theatre Amsterdam 18%

Best Musical
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 43%
 KIKKER EN HET AVONTUUR - National tour 17%
 FUN HOME - International Theatre Amsterdam 16%

Best Play
WET - Perdu Amsterdam 100%

Best Set Design
Carla Janssen Hofelt - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 62%
 Eric Goossens - FUN HOME - International theatre Amsterdam 22%
 Kathelijne Monnens - THE LITTLE MERMAID - National tour 16%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Ad Knippels - ANASTASIA - Circustheater Scheveningen 30%
 Raymond Paardekooper - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 26%
 Edwin Jonker - VROUWEN OP DE RAND VAN EEN ZENUWINZINKING - CC Amstel 18%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Mylène d'Anjou - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 38%
 Irene Kuiper - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 33%
 Cystine Carreon - VROUWEN OP DE RAND VAN EEN ZENUWINZINKING - CC Amstel 29%

