Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Netherlands:
Best Breakthrough Performance
Best Choreography
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Best Lighting Design
Best Musical
Best Play
Best Set Design
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Julia Berendse - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 31%
Martijn Vogel - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 27%
Anne de Blok - SCHULD - National tour 25%
Stanley Burleson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 57%
Chiara Re - SCHULD - National tour 30%
Daan Wijnands - 'T SCHAEP MET DE 5 POOTEN - DeLaMar Theater 13%
Tony Neef - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 28%
John Kraaijkamp - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 21%
Ad Knippels - FUN HOME - International Theatre Amsterdam 14%
Pia Douwes - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 32%
Willemijn Verkaik - VROUWEN OP DE RAND VAN EEN ZENUWINZINKING - CC Amstel 18%
Wieneke Remmers - SCHULD - National tour 14%
Uri Rapaport - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 43%
Wannes van der Veer - KIKKER EN HET AVONTUUR - National tour 29%
Benno Barends - FUN HOME - International Theatre Amsterdam 18%
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 43%
KIKKER EN HET AVONTUUR - National tour 17%
FUN HOME - International Theatre Amsterdam 16%
WET - Perdu Amsterdam 100%
Carla Janssen Hofelt - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 62%
Eric Goossens - FUN HOME - International theatre Amsterdam 22%
Kathelijne Monnens - THE LITTLE MERMAID - National tour 16%
Ad Knippels - ANASTASIA - Circustheater Scheveningen 30%
Raymond Paardekooper - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 26%
Edwin Jonker - VROUWEN OP DE RAND VAN EEN ZENUWINZINKING - CC Amstel 18%
Mylène d'Anjou - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 38%
Irene Kuiper - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 33%
Cystine Carreon - VROUWEN OP DE RAND VAN EEN ZENUWINZINKING - CC Amstel 29%
