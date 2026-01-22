CYRANO DE BERGERAC to be Presented at English Theatre Utrecht

🎭 NEW! Netherlands Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Netherlands & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

English Theatre Utrecht, known for their sold out run of "Guards! Guards!" In 2025, will premier their largest play yet: Edmond Rostand's "Cyrano de Bergerac".

Starting March 21st in Utrecht and March 28th in Amsterdam, they will perform elaborate choreographed fights and show off the lyrical prose in this English translation of the French classic.

Cyrano, whose swashbuckling charm is preceded by his large nose, attempts to woo the fair Roxane through his attractive but far less eloquent friend Christian; as his pride and looks do not permit him to step out of the shadows. Performed in English

Paris is the city of love and Cyrano, Cyrano is adored. For him however, the love he gets from swordplay and generous money spending is not enough, only the love of the ingenue Roxane.

He believes his famously bulbous nose separates him and what he considers real love and, unfortunately, Roxane has announced her love for his dashing friend Christian. Christian knows he is too inarticulate to be a suitor and Cyrano's doubts and stubbornness limit his outward expressions to the shadows so together they hatch a scheme.

While Roxane is wooed by supposedly Christian's words, their differences quickly become apparent and, with war breaking out, Cyrano must decide whether to force this charade to continue or finally speak with his own voice.

About English Theatre Utrecht

Established in 2017, ETU is an amateur theatre initiative that brings English-language productions to Utrecht and the Randstad. Their mission is to connect the local and international residents of the surrounding area through a shared passion for theatre.

Dates

Utrecht, Theater Kikker March 21 - 20:00 | March 22 - 14:00 & 19:00 Standard: €18.50 | Student (ID required): €16.50

Amsterdam, Mike's Badhuistheater March 28 - 20:00 | March 29 - 14:00 Standard: €16.50



Runtime 2h 30m (including 20m interval)

