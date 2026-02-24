THEORY OF FLAMES Comes to the Dutch National Opera in March

🎭 NEW! Netherlands Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Netherlands & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theory of Flames is coming to the Dutch National Opera next month. Performances will run 6 – 22 March 2026.

In Theory of Flames, director Neola is working on a science fiction film inspired by groundbreaking research that ended in disaster: a fire destroyed the laboratory. As she delves deeper into her research, she makes shocking discoveries and becomes increasingly entangled in a web of alternative facts.

For her partner Marianne and her friend Josh, it becomes ever harder to reach her. What do you do when someone you love—and thought you knew—gradually becomes a stranger?

In this world premiere, film and stage design blend seamlessly, challenging audiences to reflect on what is real and what is not. Sopranos Mary Bevan and Aphrodite Patoulidou make their house debuts at Dutch National Opera, alternating in the role of Neola; mezzo-soprano Helen Charlston sings her partner Marianne.

Baritone Roderick Williams returns to Dutch National Opera, this time as cameraman Josh, while soprano Julia Bullock appears in the film footage. Conductor Elena Schwarz, a specialist in contemporary music, returns to Amsterdam for this world premiere following her successful debut with Kaija Saariaho’s Innocence in 2023.

