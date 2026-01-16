HUMOR & HORROR Comes to the Dutch National Opera

🎭 NEW! Netherlands Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Netherlands & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

How many faces can a single aria reveal? In this session, the Opera Studio explores how interpretation, emotion, and stage presence can completely reshape a performance.

In this session at Studio Boekman, young artists of the Dutch National Opera Studio present a programme of modern and contemporary English-language arias. Their performances have been developed in close collaboration with the acclaimed British bass-baritone Christopher Purves and acting coach Marc Krone.

This session offers a rare glimpse into the creative process and showcases how the Dutch National Opera Studio supports its young artists in their musical and theatrical development.

The programme is fully in English. There are no Dutch surtitles or translations.

