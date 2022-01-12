Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Nashville Awards

WORKING: A MUSICAL - Chattanooga Theatre Centre Wins Best Musical!

Jan. 12, 2022  

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Nashville Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Elizabeth Krebs - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Shanda Perkins - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Charlotte Shealy - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play
RJ Palhegyi - THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro

Best Direction Of A Stream
Paul Vasterling - NASHVILLE'S NUTCRACKER - Nashville Ballet

Best Editing Of A Stream
Chad Denning - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jesse Watts - THE OUTISDERS - Bravo Boro

Best Musical
WORKING: A MUSICAL - Chattanooga Theatre Centre

Best Performer In A Musical
Crystal Kurek - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play
Jordan Chambers - THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro

Best Play
THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Angie Dee - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Capitol Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tanner Roman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Capitol Theatre

Best Streaming Musical
PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre

Best Streaming Play
ROMEO AND JULIET - MTSU

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Georgia Sharp - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Signal Mountain Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Ryen Lawing - THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical
Megan Utech - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
PETER PAN - Nashville Children's Theatre

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company


