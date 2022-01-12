Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Nashville Awards
WORKING: A MUSICAL - Chattanooga Theatre Centre Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Nashville Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Elizabeth Krebs - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Shanda Perkins - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Charlotte Shealy - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Play
RJ Palhegyi - THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro
Best Direction Of A Stream
Paul Vasterling - NASHVILLE'S NUTCRACKER - Nashville Ballet
Best Editing Of A Stream
Chad Denning - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jesse Watts - THE OUTISDERS - Bravo Boro
Best Musical
WORKING: A MUSICAL - Chattanooga Theatre Centre
Best Performer In A Musical
Crystal Kurek - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Play
Jordan Chambers - THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro
Best Play
THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Angie Dee - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Capitol Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tanner Roman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Capitol Theatre
Best Streaming Musical
PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre
Best Streaming Play
ROMEO AND JULIET - MTSU
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Georgia Sharp - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Signal Mountain Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Ryen Lawing - THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro
Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical
Megan Utech - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
PETER PAN - Nashville Children's Theatre
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company