Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Nashville Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

2021 BroadwayWorld Nashville Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Elizabeth Krebs - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shanda Perkins - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Charlotte Shealy - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play

RJ Palhegyi - THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro

Best Direction Of A Stream

Paul Vasterling - NASHVILLE'S NUTCRACKER - Nashville Ballet

Best Editing Of A Stream

Chad Denning - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jesse Watts - THE OUTISDERS - Bravo Boro

Best Musical

WORKING: A MUSICAL - Chattanooga Theatre Centre

Best Performer In A Musical

Crystal Kurek - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play

Jordan Chambers - THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro

Best Play

THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Angie Dee - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Capitol Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tanner Roman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Capitol Theatre

Best Streaming Musical

PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre

Best Streaming Play

ROMEO AND JULIET - MTSU

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Georgia Sharp - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Signal Mountain Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Ryen Lawing - THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Megan Utech - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

PETER PAN - Nashville Children's Theatre

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company