Tickets Now On Sale for NASHVILLE’S NUTCRACKER at Nashville Ballet

Tickets are now on sale for Paul Vasterling’s Nashville’s Nutcracker, at the Nashville Ballet, a holiday tradition returning to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall from November 29 through December 28, 2025. Single tickets start at just $45.

This year, Nashville Ballet will present the return of the annual tradition featuring stunning choreography, exquisite sets and costumes, and a sweeping score performed live by The Nashville Symphony. Choreographed by Artistic Director Emeritus Paul Vasterling, Nashville’s Nutcracker is a reimagining of the beloved classic, infused with local history, imagination, and timeless storytelling. This Emmy Award-winning production brings the story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince to life in a uniquely Nashville way.

Single tickets are now on sale for Nashville’s Nutcracker, along with various season ticket packages designed for the entire family. Subscribe to one of the curated packages or enjoy maximum flexibility when you choreograph your own. Pick 2-3 performances and save up to 25% on adult tickets and 50% on children’s tickets. Order ticket packages at NashvilleBallet.com, or by phone to TPAC’s box office at 615-782-4040.

Youth Cast Auditions

Nashville Ballet invites local children, ages 8-18, to audition for roles in this year’s production. Auditions will be held on Sunday, August 24, and Sunday, September 7 at The Martin Center for Nashville Ballet. Open to all skill levels, auditions are fun, welcoming, and require no prior dance experience. Details will be announced soon. For inquiries, contact youthcast@nashvilleballet.com or visit Nashvilleballet.com/youth-cast-information.

ABOUT NASHVILLE BALLET:

Nashville Ballet, the largest professional ballet company in Tennessee, presents a varied repertoire of classical ballet and contemporary works by noted choreographers, including original works by Artistic Director Nick Mullikin, and other guest artists.

Nashville Ballet creates, performs, teaches, and promotes dance as an essential and inspiring element of the Nashville community. Season ticket holders' support helps to sustain Nashville Ballet’s artistic and educational excellence, accessible arts education to children and adults throughout the Nashville area and beyond, contributing to the city’s vibrant arts and cultural landscape.

Nashville Ballet and the Second Company, NB2, provide more than 55,000 arts experiences to adults and children annually through virtual and in-person season performances and Community Engagement programming. Nashville Ballet curriculum-based community engagement and education programs bring dance education to over 16,000 students in over 25 schools across 21 council districts in Middle Tennessee. School of Nashville Ballet provides exceptional dance training to students ages two and up.

Nashville Ballet receives public funding from Metro Arts and the Tennessee Arts Commission. Contributions from local, regional, and national institutional funders, community partners, and hundreds of generous individuals provide ongoing support for Nashville Ballet’s mission-critical programs.

