The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company presents Matilda the Musical February 13th through March 1st with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Millie Sims will be portraying "Matilda," a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. Rounding out the cast is Crystal Kurek as "Miss Honey", Justin Barnett as "Miss Trunchbull," Jerry Sims and Tara Tioaquen as "Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood" as well as many theatre favorites from Nashville and the surrounding areas. Matilda the Musical will be performed at The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company which is located at 260 West Main St, Suite 204 in Hendersonville.

For more information or to purchase your tickets, please visit our website at hpactn.com or call our box office at 615-826-6037.





Related Articles Shows View More Nashville Stories

More Hot Stories For You