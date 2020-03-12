The Belcourt Issues Guidelines for Covid-19 Outbreak

The Belcourt has issued a statement regarding the current coronavirus outbreak:

"In these unprecedented times, as we all focus on what we can do to stay healthy both as individuals and as a community, we want to let you know about the next set of steps we're taking here at the Belcourt:

To ensure that there's plenty of room to spread out for good social distancing in our halls, we'll only sell tickets for 40% of each hall's capacity. No packed halls, in other words.

For the time being, we won't be allowing the use of our refillable soda and wine glasses. This protective step will help keep our staff safe.

For the next few weeks, we're cancelling seminars and other special programs, and we'll just focus on showing films.

We're scheduling longer gaps in-between screenings, which will allow for deeper cleanings throughout the day. We'll continue with the deep cleanings we do every evening when we close.

We're also working with our outside janitorial company to provide regular, deep disinfecting throughout all the Belcourt's spaces.

For our patrons, a few requests that will help us all:

Please stay home if you're feeling ill. We've said it before and we'll say it again, we'll be here when you're feeling better!

Ticket refunds. Through the end of April, we'll be happy to process a ticket refund before the show if you're not feeling well or have a known risk for exposure to COVID-19. Please email your full name and order number to boxoffice@belcourt.org prior to the screening, and we'll be happy to assist you in securing a refund.

Lots of hand washing. We have soap dispensers full of anti-microbial soap just waiting for you to use. Remember that 20 seconds of washing is the magic time to truly disinfect your hands.

Room to breathe. As we noted above, we're selling significantly fewer tickets than our halls' capacities, so please put plenty of room between yourself and other patrons (six feet is recommended).

Patience please. We strive to give you the very best service, but our staff is also taking plenty of precautions - so, if things are taking a little extra time because a staff member's gone to re-wash their hands or is taking extra steps to ensure cleanliness, we'd greatly appreciate your patience and understanding.

We're all in this together - with a focus on helping our community stay healthy. As we navigate uncertain times, we believe these pro-active steps and precautions will make a difference. And of course, we'll continue to monitor and follow guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and our local and state public health authorities. Thanks for your support and understanding."





Related Articles Shows View More Nashville Stories

More Hot Stories For You