RANCH HANDS COWBOYLESQUE to Present Cooper Alan

With the buzz around Nashville, TN, Ranch Hands Cowboylesque, has announced their first celebrity appearance by TikTok favorite Cooper Alan. You can purchase tickets online by clicking here.

On September 25th, Nashville's first residency show debuted to a sold-out crowd of cheering ladies at the iconic Nashville Palace.

Cowboylesque is a fun show featuring gorgeous Tennessee cowboys shirtless from the waist up, dancing and singing their way through a narrative, which is told through music and choreography. There is some hilarious audience participation in the show, and a few Line Dancing classes are even held.

The pilot season includes two shows which include brunch and lunch on Saturdays through December 18th. Nashville's Original Cowboylesque is a fantastic choice for parties, bridal showers, ladies' days out, and bachelorette parties.

Ranch Hands has been created, produced, and managed by Lexy Kadey Burke who is a viral sensation herself. Lexy has made appearances on ABC News and The Kelly Clarkson Show. Burke has also made several headlines including articles from Taste of Country, The Tennessean, TODAY, Newsweek, and countless other publications.

You can connect with Ranch Hands-on TikTok and Instagram. You can connect with Lexy Kadey Burke on TikTok and Instagram.