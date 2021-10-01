Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

OZ Arts Nashville to Present Rennie Harris Puremovement Master Class

Covid precautions will require masks to be worn at all times during this workshop and inside the TM Productions facilities.

Oct. 1, 2021  

Join company members from Rennie Harris Puremovement for a FREE, high impact Master Class at TM Productions, featuring the company's expertise in various Street dance styles from Hip-hop to house. Participants are expected to have intermediate dance experience or above. Space is limited and reservations are required.

This master class will take place during the weekend of Rennie Harris Puremovement's Nashville performances, October 14-16 at OZ Arts. For performance tickets, visit https://bit.ly/OZPM21.

DETAILS:

Saturday, October 16, 2021
TM Productions (630 Rundle Ave)
10-11:30AM

RSVP:
https://bit.ly/RHMASTERCLASS


