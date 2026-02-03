O BROTHER, WHERE ART THOU? Soundtrack to Be Honored at Grand Ole Opry Event

🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Grand Ole Opry will host a 25th anniversary celebration for the 8x Platinum O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack on Sat. February 28. Click HERE for more information and to purchase tickets.

The special Opry show will feature artists from the original soundtrack and more including Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters, Alison Krauss, Billy Strings, Chris Thomas King, Colin Linden, Dan Tyminski, Del McCoury, Emmylou Harris, Fisk Jubilee Singers, Jerry Douglas, Molly Tuttle, Old Crow Medicine Show, Sarah Jarosz, The Fairfield Four, The Whites, and Tim Blake Nelson.

﻿The film’s T Bone Burnett–produced soundtrack helped spark a renaissance of roots music—bringing bluegrass, gospel, blues, country, and folk back into the spotlight. Like the Opry has done and featured for over 100 years, the show will honor the music, the legacy and the timeless sound of the American South.

An exclusive 25th anniversary O Brother, Where Art Thou? Hatch Show Print poster will be available for sale in The Opry Shop. Lost Highway Records will mark the 25th anniversary of the iconic O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack by releasing a vinyl gatefold edition on February 20, 2026. Pre-order O Brother, Where Art Thou? 25th Anniversary Vinyl HERE.

O Brother, Where Art Thou? was produced by T Bone Burnett for the 2000 Coen Brothers’ film of the same name, which was set in rural Mississippi during the Great Depression and starred George Clooney, John Turturro and Tim Blake Nelson as three escaped convicts.

The soundtrack climbed to the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 after winning multiple GRAMMY Awards, including Album of the Year. It was also named Album of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards, the Academy of Country Music Awards and the IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards.

The film and soundtrack sparked a 21st-century cultural renaissance, reintroducing traditional American roots music to the masses and inspiring a new wave of popular music, rooted in the American South – a movement that Lost Highway Records was at the epicenter of.

O Brother, Where Art Thou? was the biggest-selling soundtrack of the decade according to Billboard and, in recent years, has been named as one of the best soundtracks of all time by such outlets as Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Time Out and Parade.