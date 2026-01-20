OFF BROADWAY: AN EVENING OF MAGIC Comes to Nashville

🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following the sold-out debut of its Off Broadway concert series last fall, Hutton Hotel will present Off Broadway: An Evening of Magic, a one-night-only concert celebrating iconic songs from beloved animated films. The event takes place Friday, January 23 at Analog at Hutton Hotel.

Hosted by Broadway performer Rachel Potter (The Addams Family, Evita), the evening features an all-star lineup of Broadway, Disney, and concert vocalists performing in an intimate, cabaret-style setting.

"The Nashville community has been showing up in a big way for this Broadway series, which has been so exciting to see," says Potter. "I'm thrilled to be able to share the stage with this truly incredible cast, and provide an evening of nostalgia and joy that the music of Disney brings to so many!"

The cast includes Susan Egan, the original Belle in Broadway's Beauty and the Beast and the voice of Meg in Disney's Hercules; Caroline Bowman, known for Smash on Broadway and as the original Elsa on the Frozen national tour; and Corey Mach, recently seen on Broadway in & Juliet and Merrily We Roll Along.

Additional performers include world-renowned recording artists Matt Bloyd and Morgan Karr (Spring Awakening); social media and Disney fan favorites Lauren Paley and Jada Wasserman; acclaimed vocalist EJ Cardona, tenor with Voctave and a featured vocalist in Disney fireworks spectaculars; along with Piper Jones, a Disney voiceover vocalist and Nashville recording artist, and Wil Merrell, a Nashville-based artist.

Curated as a one-night-only event, Off Broadway: An Evening of Magic offers a rare opportunity to see this group of powerhouse vocalists in a whimsical, nostalgic night celebrating musical storytelling and timeless songs.

This marks the first of four Off Broadway at the Hutton Series Concerts planned for 2026. Each event will feature a different theme and new cast.