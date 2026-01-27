Photos: Susan Egan, Caroline Bowman and More Join Rachel Potter for OFF BROADWAY: AN EVENING OF MAGIC

🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway and Disney favorites took the stage at Analog at Hutton Hotel on Friday, January 23 for Off Broadway: An Evening of Magic, a one-night-only concert celebrating iconic songs from beloved animated films. Below are photos from the evening

Hosted by Rachel Potter, the evening featured performances by Caroline Bowman, EJ Cardona, Susan Egan, Piper Jones, Morgan Karr, Wil Merrell, Lauren Paley and Jada Wasserman. The intimate cabaret-style setting created a joyful, nostalgic atmosphere as audiences responded with standing ovations throughout the night.

Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth was also in attendance and joined the cast onstage following the performance, celebrating the launch of the 2026 Off Broadway at the Hutton concert series.

An Evening of Magic was one of four Off Broadway at the Hutton Series Concerts planned for 2026, each featuring a new theme and rotating cast of Broadway and concert artists. The next events are planned for April 18, July 11, and October 30 & 31.

The event marked the fifth Off Broadway at the Hutton after multiple sold-out performances in October and November 2025. The previous concerts featured Broadway favorites Matthew Morrison, Eden Espinosa, Norm Lewis, Ali Stroker, Marty Thomas, Christine Dwyer, Matt DeAngelis, and Omar Cardona, among others.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Ruff/Hutton Hotel