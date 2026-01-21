The Theater Bug to Present THE TEN MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL

🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theater Bug will present the fourth annual Theater Bug Ten-Minute Play Festival! The Festival offers audiences a chance to experience eight brand-new short plays and celebrate Nashville's newest voices. Written by Nashville students, these ten-minute plays are full of memorable characters, beautiful language, real-life drama, and laugh-out-loud-comedy. Spanning glow-ups, grief, friendship, and fantasy, the plays explore how young people learn to trust their own voices in a world constantly trying to define them.

The young writers featured in the 2025 Ten-Minute Play Festival are Elle Wesley, Emma Delane Singleton, Imisi Otukpe, Iyanu Otukpe, Jamya Conner, Jasmine Hollowell, Jasper Paisley and LeRoy Brown.

In addition to the eight new ten-minute plays, the Festival features a sneak peek from this year's Playground Production Stuck In Your Head written by Theater Bug student, James Walker. James was a featured playwright in the 2025 Ten-Minute Play Festival and his new full-length play will premiere this spring at The Theater Bug.

Original ten-minute plays are submitted by Nashville-area students and selected through a professional reading process. The selected playwrights are invited to a week-long workshop to continue to develop their plays led by Nate Eppler, Director of the Playground at The Theater Bug, and the Theater Bug's Managing Artistic Director, Cori Anne Laemmel.

The plays are presented as staged readings featuring both The Theater Bug's incredible young performers as well as professional local artists. The Ten-Minute Play Festival proudly features local professional actors and directors including Jon Royal, Anastasia Teel, Maya Reilly, Chase Miller, Alicia Haymer and more!

The Ten-Minute Play Festival runs February 5- February 7 at 7:00 pm, February 8, at 2:00 pm, at Riverside Revival, 1600 Riverside Drive. The festival features eight brand-new plays written by students, divided into two programs. Program A will be performed Thursday and Friday night, and Program B takes the stage Saturday and Sunday. Audiences are encouraged to attend both programs to experience the full lineup of performances.

Some plays feature mature themes and language. Please use discretion when bringing audience members under 13 years old. Tickets are $15 and are available online.