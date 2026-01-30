THE LION KING, JR to be Presented at Cumberland County Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Beginning February 13th, the Cumberland County Playhouse will present The Lion King, Jr, with music and lyrics by Tim Rice and Elton John, with additional music and lyrics by Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Hans Zimmer; book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi.

Join a talented corps of young performers as they bring the African savanna to life on stage, and journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale.

Based on the beloved 1994 film and the Tony Award–winning Broadway musical, Disney's The Lion King Jr. is a heartwarming, high-energy adventure that's perfect for the whole family! Featuring iconic songs by Elton John and Tim Rice—including “Circle of Life,” “Hakuna Matata,” and “I Just Can't Wait to Be King”—this one-act musical brings the African savanna to life with unforgettable characters and spectacular storytelling. Follow young Simba (Chance Pullin, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Jesse Simpson, Elf, The Musical) as he journeys from wide-eyed cub to rightful king of the Pride Lands. After being cast out of the Pride Lands as a cub, he must discover the true meaning of responsibility and courage.

Along the way, he finds friendship in the carefree duo Timon (Piper Hamby and Mahala Lantry, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer) and Pumbaa, (Caden Gipson, The Wizard of Oz and Weston Moody, On Golden Pond) learns from wise Rafiki (Sarah Kate Norris, The Wizard of Oz and Gabby Rodriguez, Finding Nemo, Jr.) and ultimately embraces his destiny as king.

Other members of the cast include Zachary Simpson as Mufasa, Zoey Detweiler and Vesper McNellis as Scar, Evan Lisic and Francisco Rodriguez as Simba, Ollie Fugere and Eden Ordway as Nala, Harper Hadden and Brielle Hall as Zazu, Rayna Noga and Lydia Sias as Young Nala, Ava Lillie Moody as Sarabi, Macy Bass and Lilly Bourdeau as Banzai, Lakelyn Martinez and Eliana Rodriguez as Shenzi, Phoebe Detweiler and Nackie Hamby as Ed, and Kendall Walker and Henley Willis as Sarafina.﻿

Featured in the ensemble are Jocelynne Abel, Marleigh Barnes, Zuranda Beeler, Ellie Bogucka, Layla Caruso, Lydia Cox, Eliana Fisher, Ashlyn Gibson, Mia Gilbert, Ashlyn Hale, Deacon Hale, Kai Hall, Annabella Hamlet, Dani Hassler, Hallie Headrick, Scarlett Lewis, Elle Lisic, Maddux Moody, Anthony Noga, Elijah Ordway, Hannah Parrent, Emma Perry, Leah Perry, Mark Perry, Allie Potter, William Potter, Zoey Ragle, Marianna Rodriguez, Breanna Sias, Andrew Simpson, Britton Simpson, Kerington Smith, Sunny Snell, Andrew Wagner, Brianna Wagner, and Addison Wyatt.

The show is directed by Playhouse Artistic Associate DeAnna Helgeson (Elf, The Musical), choreographed by Shane Langford, with music direction by Peri Watson (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer). The Lion King, Jr is rated G and runs on the Mainstage through March 22.