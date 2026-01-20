Rachel Potter, Susan Egan, Caroline Bowman And More To Perform In OFF BROADWAY: AN EVENING OF MAGIC At Hutton Hotel

Hutton Hotel will host a one-night-only cabaret concert, OFF BROADWAY: AN EVENING OF MAGIC, on January 23 at its Analog performance venue. The event will feature Broadway performers singing selections from classic animated films and will mark the first presentation in the hotel’s new 2026 Off Broadway concert series.

The evening will be hosted by Rachel Potter, whose Broadway credits include The Addams Family and Evita. The lineup will also include Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast), Caroline Bowman (Smash), Corey Mach (& Juliet), Matt Boyd, Morgan Karr (Spring Awakening), Lauren Paley, Jada Wasserman, EJ Cardona, Piper Jones, and Wil Merrell.

“The Nashville community has been showing up in a big way for this Broadway series, which has been so exciting to see,” Potter said. “I’m thrilled to be able to share the stage with this truly incredible cast, and provide an evening of nostalgia and joy that the music of Disney brings to so many.”

Off Broadway: An Evening of Magic is the first of four concerts planned as part of Hutton Hotel’s Off Broadway series in 2026. Future installments will feature different themes and rotating casts of performers.