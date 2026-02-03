DOLLY PARTON’S THREADS: MY SONGS IN SYMPHONY Coming to Nashville Symphony

🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This summer, Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony will join the Nashville Symphony for a multi-week limited series celebrating the Summer of Dolly Parton.

The exclusive seven-week engagement kicks off June 16 and runs through July 31 at Schermerhorn Symphony Center. General on-sale will begin Friday, February 6 at 10 A.M. local time. Tickets will be available HERE.

Created and co-produced by Parton, Schirmer Theatrical and Sony Music Publishing, the multimedia symphonic experience features Dolly’s songs and stories accompanied by original video content, with Dolly herself appearing on-screen to lead audiences through a visual-musical journey.

Downtown Nashville will come alive in tribute to the legendary artist this summer, with the city hosting a constellation of Dolly-centered experiences, including the opening of Songteller Hotel & Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum and Parton’s exhibition at the Country Music Hall of Fame, in addition to the limited series with the Nashville Symphony.

After a sold-out world premiere with the Nashville Symphony, Threads continues its performances in cities across the country with further stops in eight cities including Portland, Phoenix, Kansas City and more, plus another stop in Nashville before landing there for the exclusive summer engagement.

The 90-minute performance (with no intermission) features a cast of guest vocalists and musicians along with new and innovative orchestrations by David Hamilton. The performance includes hit songs including “Jolene,” “Coat Of Many Colors” and “I Will Always Love You,” in addition to Dolly’s personal favorites and more.

ABOUT DOLLY PARTON

Dolly Parton is one of the most honored and revered multi-hyphenates of all time and in 2022 was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Her recent album Rockstar made history by scoring the biggest album debut sales week of her seven-decade career and earning her six #1s on the Billboard charts - Top Rock Albums, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Country Albums, Top Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales, and Independent Albums. The album also claimed the #3 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, her highest position ever.

Achieving 28 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. Parton is the first artist to have topped Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Rock Digital Songs, Country Airplay, and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year, given out by NARAS. She has 49 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 120 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years.

In 2014, the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. She has amassed 11 Grammy Awards and 52 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame.

To date, Parton has donated over 302 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. In March 2022, Parton released the book Run Rose Run, which she co-authored with James Patterson, and sat at # 1 on the New York Times Best Sellers List for five weeks, a record for this decade.

Logo/Artwork Credit: Adam Grannick & Noisybird Media