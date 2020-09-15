New Cluster of COVID-19 Cases Linked to Jonesborough Repertory Theatre Production

All cases appear to be tied to the theatre's cast and crew. There are currently no positive tests from audience members.

A new cluster of COVID-19 cases is linked to a recent Jonesborough Repertory Theatre production of Dearly Departed, WCYB reports.

The production took place over Labor Day weekend. Jonesborough town administrator Glenn Rosenoff says up to ten cases are believed to be linked to the performances.

Rosenoff said that the theatre had limited seating, a socially distanced audience, and required temperature checks for all attendees.

All cases appear to be tied to the theatre's cast and crew. There are currently no positive tests from audience members, but those in attendance have been encouraged to get tested or quarantine for 14 days.

All Jonesborough Repertory Theatre performances have been cancelled through December. All classes have been cancelled until September 28.

