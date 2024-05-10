Nashville Ballet Will Perform LIVE IN STUDIO A: FIVE SHORT STORIES This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nashville Ballet will perform five amazing stories with Live in Studio A: Five Short Stories. These performances will take place at The Martin Center for Nashville Ballet from May 17-19 and May 22-23, 2024.

Featuring five brand-new works, this series will take audiences through amazing stories, feelings and perspectives within the beauty and athleticism of dance. From a personal journey of life, a haunting tale of madness, a connection of kindred spirits, to finding dance in your heart, each story will find a place in your soul.

"Five Short Stories is the opportunity for our audiences to see the true nature of Nashville Ballet on display,” said Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director and CEO, Nashville Ballet. “We are excited to continue the tradition of telling stories, while providing a space for fostering creativity from within."

The series will include music and new works by Julia Eisen, Aeron Buchanan, Anneliese Guerin and Imani Sailers, plus a world premiere by Artistic Director and CEO, Nick Mullikin.

Tickets, on sale now, include an open bar and parking.

