Knoxville Symphony Orchestra to Receive COVID-19 Tests Upon Returning to the Stage

Covenant Health will provide testing for musicians and personnel in the orchestra throughout the season.

Jan. 30, 2021  

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra members will receive COVID-19 tests before they make their return to the stage in February, 10 News reports.

Covenant Health will provide testing for musicians and personnel in the orchestra throughout the season at Parkwest Medical Center. They will be tested for 16 weeks, for a total of 560 donated tests.

"Giving back is a core principle of Covenant Health, as is the overall health of the communities we serve," said Jim VanderSteeg, CEO of Covenant Health. "This sponsorship helps the musicians get back on stage and back to work and brings live music back to the community."

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will perform "The Soldier's Tale" from the Bijou Theater on Sunday, February 7 as part of the Chamber Classics.

"As a nonprofit, we rely on the community for support," said Rachel Ford, the orchestra's Executive Director. "The generosity of Covenant Health means our musicians and staff can have peace of mind as we prepare to perform. The KSO is so grateful for the support and sponsorship, and we look forward to making live music once again."

Read more on 10 News.


