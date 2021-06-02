Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Knoxville Opera Will Perform a MUSICAL THEATRE MARATHON This Month

Seven hours of musical programming will be divided into 14 30-minute segments.

Jun. 2, 2021  
Knoxville Opera has announced that it will perform a Musical Theatre Marathon this month, taking place on June 12, 2021.

The event will feature seven consecutive hours of music in Downtown Knoxville at the Bijou Theatre parking lot. Open seating is socially distanced in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines. No reservations are needed to attend. Audience members may come and go during this outdoor musical event.

Musical programming will be divided into 14 30-minute segments.

Participating local businesses within walking distance are partnering with Knoxville Opera by offering limited-time goods, specials, or menu items. To date, these businesses include Phoenix Pharmacy & Fountain, Bistro at the Bijou, Dazzo's Pizzeria, Knoxville Soap & Candle, Status Dough, and Petro's Chili & Chips.

Learn more at https://www.knoxvilleopera.com/event/musical-marathon/.


