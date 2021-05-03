Frist Art Museum Presents Live Outdoor Performance In Conjunction With N2020: COMMUNITY REFLECTIONS

In conjunction with N2020: Community Reflections, a free, live outdoor performance titled N2020 in a Day will be held at Centennial Park on Sunday, May 16 at 5:00 p.m. The performance will include choreographers, dancers, musicians, and spoken-word poets, showcasing local artists, their perspectives on the year 2020, and their resilience in moving forward.

This multidisciplinary performance will take place at Centennial Park's Event Ellipse (the lawn in front of the entrance to the Parthenon). Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Advance reservations are not required. Any weather related updates will be posted on social media @FristArtMuseum and FristArtMuseum.org/events.

To organize N2020, the Frist engaged artist and North Nashville native Woke3 last summer as the guest curator on the project. Since then, he has collaborated with photographers, choreographers, dancers, musicians, videographers, and spoken-word artists in his community to reflect on the past year and consider paths forward. The works cover the destruction of the tornado in North Nashville, the impact of COVID-19 and the burden it places on essential workers, the urgent calls for racial justice, a contentious presidential election, and the downtown bombing on Christmas morning.

"It is our goal to touch as many lives as possible by establishing common ground through artistic expression," writes Woke3 in a curatorial statement. "We want more people to think inclusively as we cultivate ground for all to share how the events of the year affected them as community members, artists, business owners, etc., and to support people shouting 'We Need Change' through their respective art forms. That is where we begin the work."