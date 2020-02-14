Frist Art Museum Introduces 2020 Program and Event Enhancements

This year the Frist Art Museum is expanding two of its public program series to enhance the visitor experience and increase learning opportunities for guests of all ages and backgrounds. The changes to Art After Dark and ARTlab are effective immediately and will continue to evolve over the course of the year.

Art After Dark is a grouping of fun and educational offerings that takes place on the third Thursday of every month* from 5 to 9 p.m. Guests are invited to combine their viewing of current exhibitions with participation in gallery programs and activities such as Drop-In Drawing, as well as access to live music, food trucks, and cash bars. The evenings are free to members; regular admission is required for not-yet-members.

"Art After Dark evenings provide a chance to enrich your visit and meet fellow art lovers," says Frist Art Museum educator for interpretation Meagan Rust. "Every month, the programs will change and offer something new for everyone to enjoy. We look forward to exploring creative connections in the Middle Tennessee community and helping visitors engage with the exhibitions in new ways."

Gallery talks will now be regular components of Art After Dark. Discussions will be led by Frist educators and special guests who will offer different interpretations of and perspectives on works on view and foster dialogues with visitors.

In Drop-In Drawing sessions, visitors are encouraged to study the works in the galleries or the architecture of the building as they practice with materials provided by the Frist. All skill levels are welcome, and Frist educators and volunteers are available to supply hands-on technical guidance.

On most Art After Dark Thursdays, there will be food trucks in the Turner Courtyard, and cash bars in the café and the lobby. Guests can enjoy a meal while listening to some of Nashville's best and brightest performers from the worlds of jazz, soul, blues, Latin, country, folk, bluegrass, and classical music.

*With occasional exceptions. See dates and lineups at FristArtMuseum.org/ArtAfterDark

Upcoming Art After Dark and ARTlab Dates

ARTlabs are hands-on studio sessions designed to offer a creative outlet for teens, adults, and participants of all ages. Visitors are encouraged to drop in to explore themes of current exhibitions and experiment with techniques in the company of professional artists. ARTlabs will be offered on various days throughout the year at the Frist, on select Art After Dark evenings, and at community events.



Thursday, February 20

Teen ARTlab: Illustration and tattoo art with Elisheba Israel Mrozik4:00-6:00 p.m.(for ages 13-19)Free; registration not required; materials provided

Drop-In Drawing5:00-8:00 p.m.Free to members; admission required for not-yet-membersMaterials included (first come, first served)All skill levels welcome

Educator SPARK6:00-7:30 p.m.Free for K-12, homeschool, and college/university educators (gallery admission and parking validation included)

Music in the Café: Classical guitarist Grant Ferris6:00-8:00 p.m.Free





Curator's Perspective: J.M.W. TurnerDavid Blayney Brown, senior curator, 19th-century British art, Tate Britain6:30 p.m.Free; first come, first seated