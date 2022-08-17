Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fall Goddess Craft Market Honors Women In The Visual And Healing Arts In Celebration Of FallÂ 

The Goddess Craft Market offers fine arts, handmade crafts, herbal remedies, crystals, candles, tarot and psychic readings, food, apple cider mimosas & more!

Aug. 17, 2022 Â 

The 2022 Fall Goddess Craft Market, a female-centric market hosting both visual and healing artists, will be offered on Saturday, September 24, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m, at Riverside Revival, 1600 Riverside Dr., in East Nashville.

This unique market will include visual and fine arts, handmade crafts, aromatherapy products, clothing, jewelry, stained glass, herbal remedies, henna tattoos, and more. Chang Kham Asian Street Food and The Salty Cubana will be on-site with food.

"I have carefully curated this event to include a diverse array of artists and healers," says Jennifer Harvard of Gaia Sisterhood and The Goddess Craft Market. "I am excited to pull the creative community together, once again, to honor women in the arts. Bring your friends and family and expect to see some familiar faces at this fall market, as well as many new vendors."

Donations will be accepted at the door with a portion of the proceeds benefiting YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee, one of the oldest and largest nonprofits in the region focused on the needs of women, girls, and families. The first 100 people to donate to the YWCA will receive a high-quality event poster.

A list of artists participating in the market may be found below; more information is available at: gaiasisterhood.org

Gaia Sisterhood

My Little Pothead

Stomping Ground Herbals

Ritual Ridge

Rock n Boho Clothing

ExtraOrdinary Oracle

Ornate

The Woodland Alchemist

Sunstone Naturals

Seemi's Intuitive Henna

Angel Radiance

Apples to Oranges

Dinky Inked Arts

Heather Dawn Tarot

Gypsy Cliff Creations

Good Vibrations

The Flower Key

CJ Art LUV

Jen Ivy Jewelry

Looking Glass Craft

Swamp Fox Creations

Flatwoods Fawn

Jennie Okon

Mo' Scrubs

Tree Lily Butcher

Penelope Ponders

Revel

Own your Ohm Health

Brooke Gillon Ceramics

Bugtussle Farm

Ananya Wellness

JBC Studio

Paint the Town by Numbers

Liz Hodder Studio

The Ramblin' Bee

Black Sheep Goods

Onyx and Eve

Raven and Roar

Nuclear Mystic

Andi Aesthetics

Bohemian Seed

Green Jeans Houseplants

Lucky Clown Dyes

Rachael Bee Artwork




