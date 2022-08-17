Fall Goddess Craft Market Honors Women In The Visual And Healing Arts In Celebration Of FallÂ
The Goddess Craft Market offers fine arts, handmade crafts, herbal remedies, crystals, candles, tarot and psychic readings, food, apple cider mimosas & more!
The 2022 Fall Goddess Craft Market, a female-centric market hosting both visual and healing artists, will be offered on Saturday, September 24, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m, at Riverside Revival, 1600 Riverside Dr., in East Nashville.
This unique market will include visual and fine arts, handmade crafts, aromatherapy products, clothing, jewelry, stained glass, herbal remedies, henna tattoos, and more. Chang Kham Asian Street Food and The Salty Cubana will be on-site with food.
"I have carefully curated this event to include a diverse array of artists and healers," says Jennifer Harvard of Gaia Sisterhood and The Goddess Craft Market. "I am excited to pull the creative community together, once again, to honor women in the arts. Bring your friends and family and expect to see some familiar faces at this fall market, as well as many new vendors."
Donations will be accepted at the door with a portion of the proceeds benefiting YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee, one of the oldest and largest nonprofits in the region focused on the needs of women, girls, and families. The first 100 people to donate to the YWCA will receive a high-quality event poster.
A list of artists participating in the market may be found below; more information is available at: gaiasisterhood.org
Gaia Sisterhood
My Little Pothead
Stomping Ground Herbals
Ritual Ridge
Rock n Boho Clothing
ExtraOrdinary Oracle
Ornate
The Woodland Alchemist
Sunstone Naturals
Seemi's Intuitive Henna
Angel Radiance
Apples to Oranges
Dinky Inked Arts
Heather Dawn Tarot
Gypsy Cliff Creations
Good Vibrations
The Flower Key
CJ Art LUV
Jen Ivy Jewelry
Looking Glass Craft
Swamp Fox Creations
Flatwoods Fawn
Jennie Okon
Mo' Scrubs
Tree Lily Butcher
Penelope Ponders
Revel
Own your Ohm Health
Brooke Gillon Ceramics
Bugtussle Farm
Ananya Wellness
JBC Studio
Paint the Town by Numbers
Liz Hodder Studio
The Ramblin' Bee
Black Sheep Goods
Onyx and Eve
Raven and Roar
Nuclear Mystic
Andi Aesthetics
Bohemian Seed
Green Jeans Houseplants
Lucky Clown Dyes
Rachael Bee Artwork