Country Rocker Shannon Quinn Releases New Single,

Country-Rock singer/songwriter and recording artist Shannon Quinn returns to the music scene for the first time since 2020. Her new single "Hate You" is now available on all streaming platforms and can be heard HERE!

With gut-wrenching lyrics like, "burned me down to the lowest wick, had to get in that last kick, and all I want to do is hate you, but it's something I'll never do," "Hate You" tells the story of a broken relationship, detailing all the emotions that coincide with it.

"This song was written during quarantine, a time when I think a lot of artists had time to really sit with their feelings and do their best work," Shannon explains. "The song came to me from feelings of betrayal; I was so angry and hurt, but I couldn't stop caring about this person. No matter what they did or the pain they inflicted upon me, I simply couldn't hate them, no matter what I tried. I hope these lyrics and music speak to each person who listens, and I hope they know that it's okay to not have feelings of hatred for someone who hurt you."

Born and raised in the small town of Saint Thomas, Pennsylvania, Shannon Quinn found her love for music at a young age. At age 12 and inspired by Taylor Swift, Quinn began teaching herself how to play the guitar along with writing songs and taking classical voice lessons. By the time she reached high school, she had been taking classical voice lessons for 4 years, had been in over 3 productions, and started participating in local talent contests. In high school, Shannon found her love of theater landing lead and supporting roles in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Bye Bye Birdie, and Little Women. She graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in Vocal Performance and moved to Nashville June of 2019.

As soon as she moved, she began booking rounds, recorded and released 4 singles, recorded 5 more songs with producer Paul Bennett and as of August 2021 she is one of the regular acoustic acts at AJ's Good Time Bar on Broadway (Alan Jackson is one of her favorite artists). "Hate You" will be her newest single since May 2020.

You can connect with Shannon on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.