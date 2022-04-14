Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Country Riser Chris Moreno Releases  New Ep Titled COMING UP ROSES

The EP features the release of his viral single, "Running In Place," which has been viewed over 1.5 million times across social platforms including TikTok and Instagram.

Apr. 14, 2022  

After viral traction with previous releases, singer-songwriter Chris Moreno releases his new EP titled "Coming Up Roses." Listen to the EP "Coming Up Roses" here.

The EP debuted Top 20 on iTunes Country Album/EP chart, reaching #14. Various tracks throughout the EP have been featured in several editorials including Spotify's New Music Nashville, Fresh Finds Country, and Amazon's Breakthrough Country.

Tracklisting of EP:

1. What I Was Missing (Chris Moreno, Kate Cameron, Alec MacGillvray)**

2. I Believe in Us (Chris Moreno, Stephanie Joyce)**

3. Running In Place (Chris Moreno, Brittany Knott, Guy Taylor Nash, Ryan J Sorestead)**

4. Coming Up Roses (Chris Moreno, Alex MacGillivray, Dan Sadowski, David Borys)**

**Produced by Justin Wontz

He has racked up over 4 million streams on Spotify alone throughout his career. He has performed 500+ shows in over 20 states, opening for national acts like Parmalee and Matt Stell.

For the latest on Chris Moreno, follow him on TikTok and Instagram.



