Chuck Wicks Announces Residency Show at New Woolworth Theatre

Country music artist and local celebrity Chuck Wicks will premiere "Shiners," the highly-anticipated, first-of-its-kind residency show at the new Woolworth Theatre in downtown Nashville late summer 2022.

Produced by Wicks himself and choreographed by acclaimed duo Nappytabs, "Shiners" combines a world-class entertainment troupe with a comedic tale centered around the reunion of a wildly fun family of moonshiners.

"I wanted to blend what you would normally only see from a Vegas-style show on the strip with Broadway appeal and comedic elements to create one super unique, yet highly relatable story line," said Chuck Wicks, Founder of Woolworth Theatre. "I wanted to create characters that we could root for just as we do when we get sucked into a good movie."

When the Shiners family comes together for their reunion, the moonshine starts to flow. The hilariously ridiculous tale closely follows the ensuing antics, forcing each family member to question who shines the brightest among them.

Nashville-based musician and actress Emily West will headline the new show at the Woolworth Theatre. West's journey to stardom began with season 9 of America's Got Talent, where she finished as the runner up to magician Mat Franco. She signed to Capitol Records in 2007 and debuted on Billboard's Hot Country Songs charts.

Shiners features 10 acts, runs 75 minutes in length, and features two original musical numbers. Composers include K.S. Rhoads, Chuck Wicks, and Emily West.

Show times and dates for Shiners will be available soon. Tickets for the show will be available for purchase online at woolworththeatre.com, with public presale details to be released this spring.

For more information, please visit woolworththeatre.com.