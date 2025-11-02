Tweed & Company Theatre's MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET to Tour Across Eastern Ontario Next Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tweed & Company Theatre's production of Million Dollar Quartet will go on tour across Eastern Ontario in September and October, 2026.

The 2026 touring production will reunite the cast and creative team from its 2024 run, and will play at five venues next fall.

Kicking off at the Orillia Opera House from September 17 to 19, the show will then travel to Pembroke from September 25 through 26, and then weave its way to Brockville from October 2 through 4. Then after Thanksgiving, there will be a return trip to Whitby from October 14 through 18, and the run Will Close out with a week at the Stirling Festival Theatre from October 20 through 24.

The Tony Award-nominated musical Million Dollar Quartet is set on December 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Million Dollar Quartet brings that legendary December night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations that is both poignant and funny.