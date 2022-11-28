Sugar Sammy Is Back With His Second Bilingual Show, YOU'RE GONNA RIRE 2

What more is there to say except "He's baaaaaaack!" and ready to tackle every taboo topic that no one wants to discuss at the dinner table. After very successful Canadian and US tours with multiple sold-out dates and becoming an unequivocal star in France our Sugar Sammy 'national' is finally on stage back home. His You're Gonna Rire 2 show follows up his massively successful You're Gonna Rire/En Français, svp! tour from 2012 to 2016. In true Sugar Sammy fashion, he's launching the new show at Le centre Pierre-Péladeau in UQÀM including a show on St. Jean Baptiste for good measure.

Tickets for the 34 Quebec shows are on sale this Wednesday, Nov 30 at 10am ET at www.sugarsammy.com. A limited number of tickets are available.

After trying out new material over the course of several Secret Shows and surprise appearances in front of some lucky fans, Sugar Sammy has a brand-new show ready to equally offend across the board. Once again, he leaps right into the cultural divide to hit social and political themes and pushes the envelope even further. As always, he's entering into uncharted territories, taking his bilingual show to Quebec City, Gatineau and Estrie, a first in these regions. He'll also tour Canada in January and February from the Maritimes to B.C. with his new English show.

Sugar Sammy is now a powerhouse international phenomenon. He has conquered the world of television in Quebec and in France, currently starring in the French version of America's Got Talent (La France a un incroyable talent) as one of the celebrity judges. He reaches 3.5 - 4.2 million viewers per week, creating headlines on a weekly basis. And he's a growing force online. His popular Improv Moments clips in both English and French are YouTube gold, with 200 million views combined across all social media platforms.

He's performed over 1,900 shows in 32 countries, in English, French, Hindi, and Punjabi. His groundbreaking bilingual show, You're Gonna Rire sold out 420 performances and 372,000 tickets, making it the best-selling debut one-man show in Quebec's history and making Sugar Sammy one of the top 5 favourite comedians of all time according to this Leger poll. Its record-breaking finale was performed in front of 115,000 people outdoors at the Just For Laughs festival.

Two of the US's most prestigious daily papers have profiled him, with a feature that appeared in both the New York Times and on the front page of its international edition and an interview on the front page of the Washington Post's Arts section, a privilege bestowed on few performers. In 2019, he was profiled on CTV's national newsmagazine W5, which visited with him in both Montreal and Paris. His numerous awards include Comedian of the Year at French daily newspaper Le Parisien's prestigious Gala Les étoiles and 3 Olivier awards in Quebec, including the prestigious Comedian of the Year award.

After conquering the world, get ready for the return of Sugar Sammy. You can agree with him or disagree with him but what the New York Times called his "talent for provoking both laughter and outrage" will never leave you indifferent.