Cirque Du Soleil And Grupo Vidanta Premieres New Production LUDÕ

🎭 NEW! Montreal Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montreal & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Last week, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group and Grupo Vidanta officially unveiled LUDÕ, a first-of-its-kind submersive aquatic dinner show that redefines immersive entertainment. Making its world premiere at VidantaWorld on Mexico's Pacific coast, LUDÕ marks Cirque du Soleil's second resident production in Latin America and a bold new chapter for large-scale theatrical innovation in the region.

The star-studded premiere drew nearly 700 guests, including Rebel Wilson, Tyra Banks, Paula Abdul, Niecy Nash, Mario Lopez, Sunny Hostin, and Teresa Giudice, among others. Audience members responded with multiple standing ovations, underscoring the excitement surrounding the ambitious new production.

Blending water, acrobatics, symbolic storytelling, cutting-edge technology, and culinary artistry, LUDÕ immerses guests in a fully realized sensory world. The show unfolds inside a custom-built, lotus-inspired theater that rises 27 meters into the sky and surrounds the audience in a 360-degree aquatic dreamscape, where water is not merely a setting, but a central character.

With more than 300 shows annually, LUDÕ is destined to become a timeless icon of the Pacific, a beacon for travelers seeking wonder, artistry, and the wonder that only Cirque du Soleil can create.

Each performance runs approximately 80 minutes, Tuesday through Saturday, with multiple showtimes depending on the date, and a ticket to LUDÕ grants direct access to the theater without separate park admission required.

With LUDÕ on the Pacific coast and JOYÀ thriving in Riviera Maya, Mexico becomes the only country in Latin America to host two Cirque du Soleil resident shows offering a distinctive dinner experience. Together, this two shows that live in VidantaWorld, they position Mexico as a global stage for innovation in immersive entertainment

Tickets for LUDŌ are now on sale, and the show will run year-round.

Montreal Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE WIZARD OF OZ (The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society) 21% of votes 2. LITTLE WOMEN (Starcatcher Productions) 18% of votes 3. COMPANY (Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society) 12.3% of votes Vote Now!