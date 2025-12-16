Driven Paper Next Level Launches With Mixtape Featuring Waka Flocka Flame, 23K Wavy

🎭 NEW! Montreal Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montreal & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

﻿﻿Driven Paper Next ﻿Level, the artist-first music and entertainment company, is re-launching with their first mixtape in three years, titled NEXT, featuring ﻿Waka Flocka Flame (3+ million followers) and 23K Wavy (signed to Jim Jones' label, Diplomat Records) along with a slew of independent artists from across the globe, on January 9th, 2026.

The mixtape features artists in hip-hop, R&B, and soul with production done by Linkcon Prezzy Demetrius﻿, founder of Driven Paper, and mixing/mastering by DJ Mike Mission (CKUT 90.3FM • Masters at Work) & Merker Music (The Digital Doctor).

Founded by Linkcon Prezzy Demetrius, Driven Paper builds on years of experience managing artists, DJs, models, and creatives across local and international markets, with a goal to spotlight independent artists and amplify their voices.

NEXT reflects the label's commitment to empowerment, community, and sustainable growth, giving listeners curated access to rising talent while providing artists with the resources and exposure they need to succeed.

With this release, Driven Paper continues to redefine what independence can look like in today's music landscape-blending artistry, strategy, and opportunity into one dynamic ecosystem. You can view the tracklist and social media below.

TRACKLIST:

1.King K LV - Riddin' Wit It(Hip Hop)

2.OneFour DAV - More Fire(hip Hop)

3.Primo Green - Higher Power(Hip Hop)

4.KelloggzWorld - My Town(Hip Hop)

5.Bajsh - The New Outcast(Hip Hop)

6.Kymori - Motivation(RnB)

7.Charlie Mayne - Locked In(Hip Hop)

8.Missy Bow - THC(Hip Hop)

9.Dope Goddess - Act Right(hip Hop)

10.Hellafied - Comin In Hot(Reggae)

11.Zantelly - Pop It Off(Reggae)

12.Sereni-T - Push Up(Reggae)

13.Blu Lyon - Walk With The Vybz(Reggae)

14.J De Don - U & I(Afrobeats)

15.Tokyo Sensei - Ripped Jeans(Reggae)

16.Naya Dane - Haitian Girl(Afrobeats)

17.Deman - King Maker(Afrobeats)

18.Choni G - Intuition(RnB)

19.Omar Sangare - Infinity(Afrobeats)

20.Jay Ca$h - No Days Off ft. Pressure(Hip Hop)

21.Jon Hendrixx - Never Know(Hip Hop)

22.Juni The Wiccan - Cinnamon(Hip Hop)

23.KK Da Beast - Gotta Go Get It(Hip Hop)

24.Richie 02 - Na Your Body(Afrobeats)

25.Sinsino - Exotik Party(Latin)

26.Rikky Baby - Touch(Hip Hop)

27.Mysunderstood - Humble(Hip Hop)

28.Just Pierre - Upside Down ft. Trooth Wordsmith(Hip Hop)

29.Jai T - Damn I Love This Song(RnB)

30.Big Sh*t - The Collector(Hip Hop)

31.AK - Prospect(RnB)

32.Snake - Inside(Hip Hop)

33.Karma The Goddess - I'm The Shid(Hip Hop)

34.Nygptian - Elements(RnB)

35.BNick - Street Code(Reggae)

36.HOTEP - Cash & Credit(Hip Hop)

37.23K Wavy - Front(Hip Hop)

38.Mo Pain - The Coupe Red ft. Waka Flaka Flame(Hip Hop)

39.Triggalane - I'm BOA(Hip Hop)

40.Vox Da Boss - Can You Get Away(Hip Hop)

41.Karyzma - Fun(Hip Hop)

42.Yazzi - Difficultypical(Pop/RnB)

43.Katie Clarke - Break(RnB)

44.Katae - Use me(Soul/RnB)

45.Natasha Marie - No Small Small(Soca)

46.Honey Benjamin - De Lado A Lado(Latin)

Montreal Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE WIZARD OF OZ (The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society) 21% of votes 2. LITTLE WOMEN (Starcatcher Productions) 18% of votes 3. COMPANY (Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society) 12.3% of votes Vote Now!