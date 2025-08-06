Salle Pauline-Julien Celebrates 25 Years of Cultural Heartbeat in Montreal's West Island

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On September 20, Vincent Vallières, Patrice Michaud and several surprise guests will take the stage to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Salle Pauline-Julien — a major gathering that will officially launch the 26th season. Since opening its doors in 2000, this West Island venue has grown into a vibrant cultural hub, connecting communities through music, theatre, dance and more.

« Over the years, Salle Pauline-Julien has become much more than a performance hall. It has transformed into a space for dialogue, artistic discovery and shared experiences, » says Annie Dorion, Executive and Artistic Director.

The 2025-2026 season reflects this spirit with more than 70 performances — something for every taste, every budget, and every background. Whether you're drawn to movement, music or storytelling, the programming is rich and varied.

Audiences can expect striking performances by André Sauvé, Steve Hill, Verdict II, Dominique Paquet and QW4RTZ, as well as boundary-pushing works like Nikamu Mamuitun 2 (a powerful encounter between Indigenous and non-Indigenous voices), the instrumental energy of Small World Project, the heartfelt chorales of Les multiples voix, and the soulful sound of Tina Leon.

Dance lovers can look forward to L'écho des racines and AVES, two visually stunning pieces. Families will laugh out loud with Là-bas, a wacky and imaginative road trip for all ages, where three inseparable clowns face wild adventures, unexpected encounters and plenty of heartfelt camaraderie. Fans of jazz, blues and classical will enjoy Buzz Cuivres salue Gershwin, Angel Forrest, and many more.

Whether in French, in music, or through movement, these performances transcend language — opening doors for newcomers and long-time residents alike.

Located in the heart of Cégep Gérald-Godin, Salle Pauline-Julien is rooted in a francophone mission, but its reach is universal. Over 25 years, it has built strong ties with artists, schools and audiences from all walks of life.