Live Theatre Returns to Infinithéâtre for 2021-2022 Season

The Infinithéâtre will be getting back to

sharing provocative and inspiring stories... LIVE! Zach Fraser, in his first

season as Infini's Artistic Director, is honoured to announce the company's 24th year of producing relevant theatre that explores and reflects the

issues, challenges and possibilities of contemporary Québec. On offer is an

eclectic mix of styles and voices that all in some way touch the theme,

'Breaking Down Barriers'.

by some of Montréal's most vibrant and bold creators, along with two exciting playwriting competitions, one vital play reading series, the first annual Artist-in-Residence, a new all-encompassing development program, and expanded outreach to schools and seniors. Infinithéâtre is the sole theatre in Québec (in French or English) whose mission is to develop, promote, produce and broker only plays written

or adapted by Québec and Indigenous writers. Post-show artist talks are held

for every production. Plays developed at Infinithéâtre frequently get produced as part of upcoming Infini seasons and across the country.

"This past year has been a difficult one for everyone. There is an urge to build up walls, to protect ourselves in isolation and to distance. We have learned to protect 'our own' and keep others apart," said Fraser. "And yet, the most beautiful acts I've witnessed in this past year have unveiled a stronger sense of community, collective responsibility, and unity, with families sticking together and neighbours looking out for each other. People are in fact trying to better understand the realities of others; I've observed a curiosity, an openness, and empathy, despite our differences. These are the themes that bubble up in our productions and development work this coming season. I have faith that we are all taking important steps in the long process of breaking down barriers," he added.

Infinithéâtre's 2021-22 Season, Breaking Down Barriers

Omi Mouna - A fantastical encounter with my great-grandmother



Created & performed by Mohsen El Gharbi, translated by Leanna Brodie,

November 4-14, 2021

Omi Mouna is the beautifully heartfelt,

poignant and playful semi-autobiographical tale of Mohsen El Gharbi's voyage

from Montréal to Tunisia to meet his paternal great-grandmother and to

retrace his family's turbulent legacy. In its original French version, Omi

Mouna toured extensively throughout Québec and New Brunswick. Infinithéâtre

is proud to produce the English-language premiere of this compelling

tragicomic tale by a highly charismatic performer. El Gharbi last left

Infini audiences laughing with his zany performance in Mr. Goldberg Goes to

Tel Aviv.

The Sighlence of Sky

Created & performed by Anana Rydvald, Nov. 25-Dec. 5,

2021



The Sighlence of Sky, a non-verbal

mask and mime piece, is a tender ode to the heartache and the love that live

within family bonds. From creator Anana Rydvald: "The Sighlence of Sky is

inspired by my passionate parents, dear step-mother and me. But most of all,

it's a piece inspired by my resilient sister who is the innocent constant in

our lives in which we reflect back our humanity again and again." The final

instalment of Rydvald's trilogy of mask solos, she last charmed

Infinithéâtre patrons with her META-winning (Montreal English Theatre

Award), Love, Child.

Mazel Tov

Written by Marc-André Thibault, directed by Ellen David,

March-April, 2022

Isabelle is Jewish... Patrick isn't. They are getting married. During the

ceremony, Patrick's best friend Philip makes a gesture that is perceived to

be anti-Semitic. Several guests are angry, as is Isabelle the bride. Chaos

ensues... and things fall apart. The wedding is not the one they dreamt of.

The marriage is even worse! <https://tinyurl.com/mazeltovplay> Mazel Tov is

a dark comedy that crosses the line as it divides and conquers our

understanding of loyalty, friendship and family. Surprising us at every

turn, it questions the politically correct times we are living in, and asks

us to examine how far is too far. An English-language premiere.

Dynamic initiatives beyond the stage

Infinithéâtre's 1st Annual Artist-in-Residence - Drew Hayden Taylor



Born and living on the Curve Lake First Nation in Ontario,

Drew HaydenTaylor is one of

Canada's most versatile and prolific writers; an award-winning playwright,

novelist, journalist and filmmaker. "As a First Nations playwright, I look

forward to working with Zach and the team as we explore the wonders of

Indigenous storytelling. I'm a huge fan of the company, having worked with

them in the past, and am rubbing my hands with anticipation of seeing what

artistic mischief we can all get into. My work, and as I understand it, also

Infinithéâtre's, is about pushing the boundaries and asking interesting

questions. I am honoured to be given the opportunity to work with such a

company," said Taylor.



Big Bang Artists Laboratory



In Infinithéâtre's ongoing pursuit of artistic excellence, and a sincere

desire to support creators in their artistic process, the company is

introducing the <https://tinyurl.com/artistslaboratory> Big Bang Artists

Laboratory. From Fraser: "I'm energized by challenges that can't be answered

on the page, but only in rehearsal or through design experimentation." New

this season, three projects will be given residencies with extended time in

a rehearsal hall to explore and innovate, bringing together writers,

directors, designers and performers as they collaborate to find exciting,

original ways to tell live stories. Featured works for the 21/22 season

include: Dominoes at the Crossroads by Kaie Kellough, Extra/Beautiful/U by

Michaela Di Cesare, and Ricki by Joseph Shragge, with Scapegoat Carnivale.



The Pipeline - December 9-12, 2021



Free public play reading series where the audience takes centre stage, sharing valuable feedback that furthers script development and helps inform future seasons. Featuring the winners of:

Write-on-Q - Annual playwriting competitionwith a jury of professionals; winner receives a substantial cash award

The-Write-Stuff - New playwritingcompetition for youth with a cash prize awarded annually to the best newshort play by an emerging writer aged 12-18. The deadline for submissions isJune 15.

Park 'n Play - open-air play readings, September 2021



Action Infini



Extended outreach to students & seniors

including online access to shows as well as study guides and talkbacks.

The company creatively performs in unconventional venues, adding anopportunity for outreach. Venues this year include downtown Montréal'sKIN Experience, housed in thehistoric Sam the Record Man building.

Infinithéâtre- Le théâtre Québécois in English