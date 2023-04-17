Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WYO PLAY Hosts Surprise Story Slam in May

The event is on Thursday, May 4th at 7pm.

Apr. 17, 2023 Â 
WYO PLAY will host a Story Slam with the theme: Surprise! On Thursday, May 4th at 7pm, the Sheridan community is invited to come to the Lotus CafÃ© to participate as a storyteller or simply be an audience member for the WYO's first ever Story Slam.

What is a Story Slam? A Story Slam is an open-mic style live storytelling competition. Storytellers should be aged 16 years and up. Each storyteller will have 5 minutes to tell their original story that connects to the event's theme of "Surprise," and they will be scored by a panel of judges. Once the judges have tallied up the results, cash prizes will be given out to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places.

Stories can be about an event in your life that has shocked you, a twist of fate, a gift that is too good or too bad to be true, a prank or anything that has the surprise element. This personal story should be family friendly and told without notes or props. It must have a beginning, middle, and end-and a title! Names will be drawn from a hat to determine the order. Stories will be evaluated according to three criteria: adherence to the theme, presentation skills, and keeping to the time limit.

Community members who would like to tell a story during the competition must register in person on the day of the event-May 4th-between 6:00-6:40pm. There is only enough room for up to 10 storytellers. Make sure to practice your story to ensure that it is no longer than 5 minutes - you will be disqualified if your story goes over the time limit.

Stories need an audience, too! The WYO encourages all those interested in witnessing this event to join the fabulous storytellers. Concessions will be for sale, and energy will be high!



