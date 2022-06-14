Untapped Homebrew Festival is Back at the WYO in July

Kick off your Rodeo week with the WYO Theater and Bighorn Homebrew Club when they present the Fourth Annual Untapped Homebrew Festival Saturday, July 9, noon to 4pm. Stroll over to Brundage between Main and Brooks Street and enjoy this unique brew fest featuring the finest homebrewed beer from Sheridan and across the state of Wyoming.

Opening with the Big Horn Alphorns the festivities will feature great music including the Rollin7s, We're Here for the Beer Polka Band and Mark Paninos along with the perfect beer accompaniment, pizza from PeteZa!. Attendees can vote for their favorite beer with the winner of the "Denny Gresham People's Choice Award" receiving $200 cash and major bragging rights. The winner of "Best in Show" as voted on by Luminous Brewhouse judges will have the opportunity for their beer to be brewed and offered at Luminous along with their own $200 cash prize.

Tickets are on sale now and available at the WYO Theater box office or online at wyotheater.com. Get yours today!

The Untapped Homebrew Festival is sponsored by Powder River Heating and Air Conditioning with additional support from Sheridan Media, Luminous Brewhouse and PO News & Flagstaff Café.