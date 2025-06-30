Under the Big Sky Festival Returns to Whitefish, Montana

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Under the Big Sky Festival is set to return to Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish, Montana, from July 18 to July 20, 2025. This three-day event will blend world-class music with the beauty of the Montana wilderness.

Attendees can look forward to performances by artists, including Tyler Childers, Mumford & Sons, Wynonna Judd, and Shane Smith & The Saints. The festival also offers a range of activities, such as horseback riding, a rodeo, and a petting zoo, making it a perfect outing for music lovers and families alike.

Performers:

Tyler Childers

Mumford & Sons

Wynonna Judd

Shane Smith & The Saints

Luke Grimes (special guest)

Activities:

Horseback riding

Rodeo events

Petting zoo

Local food vendors

Beer garden

